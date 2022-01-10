Broad Support for Philippine Vape Bill

Nine out of 10 smokers in the Philippines support the country’s proposed vaping bill, according to a study, reports the Manila Times. A majority of respondents said the government should enact policies to encourage adult smokers to switch to less harmful alternatives while also ensuring these products are not used by minors.

In 2021, the Senate and House of Representatives approved their respective versions of the measure. The bills must be reconciled by a bicameral conference committee and ratified by the two chambers. If President Rodrigo Duterte then signs the bill into law, the Vaporized Nicotine Products Bill will regulate e-cigarettes, heated-tobacco products and other vaporized nicotine products while ensuring that they contribute to government revenues.

The study was conducted by Acorn Marketing and Research Consultants and commissioned by consumer advocacy group Vapers PH in August 2021. The survey sampled 2,000 legal-age smokers.