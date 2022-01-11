Habanos Cancels Cigar Festival

The 2022 Habanos Festival has been officially canceled for the second year in a row.

“Habanos S.A. has been working to celebrate the 23rd Habanos Festival scheduled for February 2022, but we are forced to cancel said celebration due to the new epidemiological situation of the coronavirus in the world,” the company wrote on its website.

The Habanos Festival highlights Cuba’s cigar culture, with farm visits, factory tours and product samplings along with lavish entertainment.

