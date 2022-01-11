Procigar and InterTabac Extend Partnership

The long-term partnership between Messe Dortmund and Procigar, the Association of Dominican Cigar Manufacturers, has been extended. The aim is to build on and grow the close partnership and teamwork of recent years.

“What we have here is a unique partnership between the world’s biggest and best trade show in the tobacco sector and the world’s leading cigar exporter,” said Hendrik Kelner, Progicar’s president, in a statement. The principal objective of the Association of Dominican Cigar Manufacturers is to promote and defend the quality and consistency of Dominican cigars across the world. Only a globally recognized platform like InterTabac can be contemplated for this key task.”

Procigar was founded in 1992 as an association of cigar producers in the Dominican Republic. Since 2008, Procigar has organized the annual Procigar Festival attracting more than 400 international guests, importers, wholesalers and retailers as well as tobacco industry suppliers and employees.

The InterTabac trade exhibition will take place Sept. 15-17, 2022.