Rob Maneson to Lead Sales at Lucy Modern Oral

Lucy has named Rob Maneson head of sales. Maneson will help the modern oral nicotine startup expand its distribution and retail presence.

Prior to joining Luci, Maneson held leadership positions at Imperial Brands, including that of senior vice president of sales for Fontem and CEO of JR Cigar. Earlier in the career, Maneson held sales positions at Altria and served as a category manager for tobacco products at RaceTrac Petroleum. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

Additionally, Joe Johnson has been named national accounts director. He will work with major retailers around the country to grow Lucy’s retail presence.

Johnson comes to Lucy from Sweet Water Brewing Co. where he was vice president of national accounts. Prior to his six-year stint at Sweet Water, he served as category manager, alcohol beverages at RaceTrac Petroleum. Johnson earned his Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Georgia, majoring in marketing.

Lucy was founded by former smokers who were dissatisfied with the traditional nicotine options available and set out to develop better alternatives. Its products include Kapsel and Slim nicotine pouches, along with a variety of flavors and nicotine strengths under the Chew + Park brand.