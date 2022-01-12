Essentra Filters Appoints Global Operations Director

Essentra Filters has appointed Lay Moi Kow as global operations director—filters, based out of Essentra’s Singapore office. Lay Moi joins the global filters leadership team.

Lay Moi has been with Essentra Filters since 2020, joining the company as regional Asia and global operational excellence director. Lay Moi was involved in setting up systems for quality and continuous improvement, building the Asia and global operations team and as a project director for the China Joint Venture Co., ensuring that the project was delivered on time and on target.

“I look forward to focusing on Essentra Filters’ strategic initiatives for sustainability, heated tobacco, and expansion into new markets,” says Lay Moi. “With support and commitment from Robert Pye, managing director and the team, I am confident that we will continue to deliver excellence to our customers.”

Pye was appointed managing director of Essentra Filters on Jan 6.