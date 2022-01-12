Qatar Bans Shisha in Restaurants and Cafes Due to Covid-19

Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce & Industry has prohibited consumption of hookah tobacco in all restaurants and cafes operating in the country until further notice, reports The Peninsula.

The decision aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

The ministry said violators would be held accountable and face legal action. It urged all companies and individuals to follow preventive measures to ensure their safety and that of the community.