Surge Pioneers Ultrasonic Technology in Vaping Devices

Surge Vapor has introduced new ultrasonic technology to improve the vaping experience.

Typical vaping devices use a coil made of resistance wire. The wire is heated with an electrical current, turning e-liquid into vapor. Due to the heating process, traditional coils need to be replaced frequently and can produce unpleasant “dry hits” or burnt flavors.

To address this problem, the Surge engineering team developed an ultrasonic vaping chip. Vibrates 3 million times per second, the chip splits e-liquid into a cloud of vapor without using a traditional heating wire.

Ultrasonic heating creates smaller vapor particles, delivering nicotine content more efficiently for increased satisfaction, according to Surge vapor. Since no wires are heated to produce vapor, “dry hits” and burnt flavors are eliminated from the vaping experience. Additionally, the lower working temperature of the ultrasonic process reduces potential toxin emission and maintains the chemical stability of the e-liquid.

Surge Vapor’s first device was created for new vapers, with a lightweight design, automatic draw activation and pre-filled ultrasonic pods. The device features six flavors, which have been specifically developed to pair with ultrasonic technology.

“Our mission was to create new vaping technology, which advances tobacco harm reduction and maximizes satisfaction,” the company wrote in a statement. “After years of research and development, this is now a reality. We are excited for vapers around the world to experience the next generation of vaping with Surge.”