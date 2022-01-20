Lithuania Bans Flavored E-Cigarettes

Lithuania will ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and e-liquid cartridges starting in July, reports LRT. Tobacco flavors will remain legal.

The move is aimed at reducing sales of e-cigarettes that are growing increasingly popular in Lithuania.

On Jan. 18, Lithuanian lawmakers adopted amendments to the Law on Control of Tobacco, Tobacco Products and Related Products with 92 votes in favor, nine against and nine abstentions.

Lithuania already bans e-cigarettes and e-liquid cartridges containing vitamins and other additives that create an impression that they are good or do less damage to health.

The country also prohibits imports of e-cigarettes and e-liquid cartridges containing caffeine and other stimulating compounds linked to energy and vitality.