Phillips & King Presents New Brand and Digital Strategy

Phillips & King International has announced a new brand identity and wholesale e-commerce platform.

A contemporary refinement of the company’s “shield and knight” badge, the new logo signifies Phillips & King’s mission to modernize the business, while paying homage to its 116-year history.

Phillips & King has embarked on a complete digital transformation of its business to better serve the evolving needs of its retail customers and brand partners. Over the course of this year, the company will be launching a host of enhancements to its business, including a new web platform expected to launch in the second quarter that will make it easier for stores to discover and stock products. Phillips & King will also be expanding its product and category assortment to give emerging brands the ability to reach more buyers.

“The future of B2B wholesale commerce is both digital and highly-personalized,” says Jason Carignan, president of Phillips & King. “Our new web platform will enable us to more easily connect buyers and sellers across the industry and offer a more expansive array of products and categories—all while improving the personal connection our sales teams have with customers.

“We believe that retailers should be able to manage their entire business with ease from their mobile device and have access to business intelligence—and expert guidance—that helps drive inventory-buying decisions. This new platform is the first step in our quest to helping stores thrive in the new retail reality.”

Phillips & King, a subsidiary of Kretek International.