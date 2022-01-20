Tobacco Companies Recognized as Top Employers

BAT, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Brands have been named as top employers by the Top Employers Institute.

“Being named as a Global Top Employer for the fifth year in a row is a recognition of BAT’s inclusive, engaging culture and innovative working environment,” said Hae In Kim, director of talent, culture and inclusion at BAT, in a statement. “We are continually striving to maintain a workplace where employees feel empowered and well supported, and we are delighted this has been recognized.

“It is an honor to once again be certified by Top Employers Institute,” said Howard Parks, JTI’s senior vice president of people and culture, in a press note. “Our people are at the heart of everything we do, which is why we aim to offer them the best possible working environment. Giving our over 40,000 colleagues the opportunity to grow and providing them with the optimal conditions and support to fulfil their potential is of paramount importance to us.”

“I am delighted that Imperial has been recognized as a Top Employer for another year,” said Alison Clarke, Imperial’s chief people and culture officer, in a statement. “Imperial Brands is a great place to work, grow and develop, and it’s particularly pleasing that—in these challenging times when we can’t always congregate in the way we would like—our people have shown real resilience and embraced new ways of engaging to create an even better place to work.”

The Top Employer certification process is conducted annually by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organization that studies the employee offerings of major employers around the world. Certification recognizes employers that provide best-in-class employment practices, allowing employees to develop themselves personally and professionally, while driving business results. Participating companies undergo a rigorous assessment process, which includes an extensive review of employer practices. Several validation sessions are held where evidence of these practices is provided, and an independent audit of the findings is also carried out.