James Mish Appointed to 22nd Century Board

22nd Century Group has appointed James A. Mish, to its board of directors.

“The board of directors is very pleased to appoint Jim to the board, recognizing his exceptional leadership in developing and executing the business strategy leading to the commercial launches of our modified risk tobacco products as well as our hemp/cannabis lines,” said Nora B. Sullivan, chairperson of the board of directors, in a statement.

“Bringing him onto the board further enhances our direct scientific, manufacturing, and operational experience in these critically important end markets during a transformative time for our company. His contributions in the board room will also enhance the ongoing development of our strategies and ensure alignment and support for the execution of the strategic initiatives of the company.”

Mish has served as 22nd Century Group’s CEO since June 2020. Trained as a chemist, he brings a detailed understanding of molecular, organic and formulation sciences to the board—particularly in botanical products and consumer product innovation. He also brings deep experience navigating the regulatory matters related to product approvals and clinical trials, particularly with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and European Food Safety Authority.

Prior to joining 22nd Century, Mish led the private equity carve out of Noramco from Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Pharmaceuticals and the subsequent spinoff of Purisys from Noramco. Mish served as president and CEO of Purisys, leading its pharmaceutically derived cannabinoid API, ingredients and solutions business, including full-scale commercial production of cannabinoid APIs for various market segments, including pharmaceuticals, medical OTC and consumer packaged goods.

Mish began his career at the multinational pharmaceutical firm Pfizer in research and development, before holding positions of increasing responsibility at several companies.