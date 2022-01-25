Henrik Brandt Tapped as Next STG Chairman

Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s (STG) board of directors intends to elect Henrik Brandt as chairman following Nigel Northridge decision to retire at the company’s next annual general meeting.

Northridge has informed the board of directors that he will not stand for reelection at the annual general meeting on March 31, 2022.

Northridge joined the Board of Directors in 2016 and has been chairman of the board of directors since 2017.

Subject to the elections at the annual general meeting in March 2022, the board of directors will elect Brandt as the new chairman of the board of directors. Brandt joined the board in 2017 as vice-chairman.

“Nigel has been the chairman during a period of significant change and growth for Scandinavian Tobacco Group,” said Brandt in a statement. “During his tenure, the company has developed from being newly listed to a stronger company with a clear strategy in place for the future. Nigel deserves a lot of credit for having led this development. I also wish to thank the board of directors for their confidence in me as they express their intention to elect me as the future chairman”.

“It has always been my desire to retire in my mid-60s, in order to spend more time with my wife and grandchildren,” said Northridge. “I have been honored to chair the board of directors of Scandinavian Tobacco Group for the past five years, and I have throughout enjoyed the cooperation with the board of directors and the strong leadership of the company. I am confident that Scandinavian Tobacco Group is well-positioned for continued growth and development. I wish my successor, my colleagues on the board of directors, the management and all employees of the company the very best for the future.”

Brandt has extensive executive and non-executive experience in leading international, publicly listed and private equity businesses. His career included executive positions at House of Prince, STG and Royal Unibrew.

In addition to being vice-chairman of the board of directors of STG, Brandt is chairman of the board of Toms Gruppen, Fritz Hansen, Intervare and Danish Bake Holding. He is also a member of the board of directors of Ferd Holding, Gerda & Victor B. Strands Foundation, Gerda & Victor B. Strand Holding and Social Grill.