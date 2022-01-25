Snus Use at Record High in Norway

Daily snus use in Norway has nearly doubled in a decade, reports Norway Today, citing figures released by Statistics Norway (SSB). Nearly 15 percent of the population consumed snus daily in 2021, compared with 8 percent 10 years ago.

The proportion of daily snus users is at the highest level ever, jumping to 15 percent in 2021, according to SSB consultant Sindre Mikael Haugen.

Figures show that 21 percent of men use snus on a daily basis while the figure was 8 percent for women.

Meanwhile, the number of people who smoke daily, decreased slightly. Some 8 percent of 16-to-74-year-olds stated that they light up daily, compared to 9 percent in 2020.

Women (9 percent) were more likely to smoke daily than men (6 percent). While Baby Boomers (55-64-year-olds) smoke most, this group also experienced the greatest decline in smoking rates recently. Only 14 percent of this age group smoke, compared to 17 percent in 2020.