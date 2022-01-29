FDA Looking for New CTP Director

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now accepting applications for the position of director, Center for Tobacco Products (CTP). The current director, Mitch Zeller, plans to retire in April.

The CTP director is responsible for planning, managing, directing and coordinating major tobacco program objectives to implement the Tobacco Control Act and related regulations.

This senior-level FDA position advises the FDA Commissioner, senior FDA officials and others on all matters involving tobacco product regulation that have an impact on policy development and execution and long-range program goals. The director develops and executes the strategies for compliance outreach, enforcement, regulations and guidance formulation, science-based application review and other product regulation activities.

The individual selected for this position will represent the agency and establish/maintain relationships in meetings and conferences with top level FDA and Health and Human Services officials, national industry representatives, members of Congress, counterparts from federal, state, local and foreign governments.

Candidates must complete their applications by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2022.