Promotions at Keller and Heckman

Keller and Heckman, a law firm specializing in the tobacco and vaping industries, has promoted Neelam Gill to counsel and Eric Gu to senior regulatory counselor.

A resident in the firm’s Washington, DC office, Gill practices in the area of food and drug law and tobacco and e-vapor law. In her tobacco and e-vapor practice, she advises tobacco, e-cigarette, and e-liquid manufacturers, distributors, retailers, suppliers and trade associations on FDA, state and global regulatory compliance issues.

In the food and drug arena, she assists clients with a variety of FDA regulatory matters and labeling issues. Gill advises clients on preparation of FDA submissions, including premarket tobacco product applications, substantial equivalence reports, tobacco product master files, and quality issues pertaining to the entire tobacco and nicotine product lifecycle.

A resident in the Keller & Heckman’s Shanghai office, Gu practices in the area of food and food packaging law. He counsels clients on food labeling, food ingredients and food packaging compliance matters. In addition, he counsels clients on regulatory issues with respect to other products, including cosmetics, drug/drug excipients, tobacco and e-cigarettes and other consumer products.

Gu frequently assists clients in obtaining important pre-market approvals and permits, including approvals of new food packaging substances, the food production license and the drug excipient registration. Gu’s regulatory experience extends to China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, the European Union and the United States.