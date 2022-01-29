UKVIA Anticipates Busy Year for the Vaping Sector

The U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) anticipates a busy year for the sector, the industry group noted at the publication of its 2021 annual report.

Among other activities, the association looks forward to launching its first Economic Impact Report, which will be used to highlight the vaping industry’s significant contribution to the British economy and support engagement with policy makers and the media.

The UKVIA also plans to roll out of a levelling-up campaign designed to achieve recognition for the important role that vaping plays in reducing health inequalities across the U.K.

In addition, the group intends to build on the launch this year of the UKVIA’s healthcare campaign which has included the development of a dedicated online advice hub for healthcare professionals and patients with smoking conditions.

This year will also witness the conclusion of the review of the U.K. Tobacco & Related Products Regulations, which will shape the future of the industry for years to come, according to the UKVIA.

Coinciding with the UKVIA’s annual vaping industry forum, planned for June 2022, the group plans a new awards event to recognize the high standards within the industry.