Halo Granted Exemption for Mailing Vape Products

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has granted Pure Labs permission to ship its Halo brand of vaping products to compliant businesses through the brand’s Master Distributors, Syndicate Global Distribution and Halo Wholesale Direct.

The approval constitutes a regulatory exception to the mailing restrictions described in the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act.

The original PACT Act was amended by Congress on Dec. 27, 2020, to incorporate e-cigarettes and vaping products.

“This is a huge win for Halo and for all of our retail partners,” said Kevin Dietz, director of Halo brand sales, in a statement. “Halo’s tobacco and menthol vape products are in demand by adult consumers throughout the country, and we are excited to have USPS solidify the supply chain. Halo has been here from the start and has numerous ENDS products in the final stage required for FDA authorization, furthering Halo’s commitment to remain America’s No. 1 tobacco-flavored e-liquid brand.”

In December, Turning Point Brands received a USPS exemption to ship vapor products to age-restricted vape shops across the United States through VaporBeast and other websites.