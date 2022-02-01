Appropriate for the Protection of Public Health?

The FDA’s focus on nicotine is coming at the expense of true harm reduction.

Cheryl K. Olson

I was gobsmacked last December when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued modified-risk tobacco product (MRTP) authorizations for two reduced-nicotine combustible cigarettes, 22nd Century Group’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King. Both contain non-GMO tobacco that’s very low in nicotine (VLN). If 22nd Century Group can reduce the disastrous health effects of smoking by offering low-nicotine combustible cigarettes, that’s great. What took me aback was the implicit message from the FDA on its priorities.

VLN products such as these were supposed to be part of a smoking harm reduction landscape—one that includes approaches proven to reduce the risks of illness and death among cigarette smokers, such as vaping, heat-not-burn and smokeless tobacco. But this ideal, data-driven society in which addicted smokers bob gently down the famous continuum of risk via the path they prefer (perhaps starting with VLN cigarettes, perhaps with another product and ultimately landing at their low-risk nicotine maintenance or tobacco-free destiny) isn’t where we’re living.

Such a Candide-like world would feature a rainbow of reduced-risk products that match the needs of individual smokers and smokers and people who influence them (such as doctors) fully aware of these products and of how and why they’re lower risk. They’d also know that traditional approaches to quitting (hello, “cold turkey” and nicotine-replacement therapy) have proved depressingly ineffective, especially among heavily addicted, low-income, longtime smokers: the folks who need our help the most.

The FDA claimed to envision such an environment when Scott Gottlieb, then the agency’s commissioner, stated in 2017 that “Nicotine lives at the core of both the problem and, ultimately, the solution to the question of addiction and the harm caused by combustible forms of tobacco. … So, how can we take a new and comprehensive approach to nicotine?”

Gottlieb continued, “Armed with the recognition of the risk continuum, and the reality that all roads lead back to cigarettes as the primary cause of the current problem, we need to envision a world where cigarettes lose their addictive potential through reduced nicotine levels. And a world where less harmful alternative forms, efficiently delivering satisfying levels of nicotine, are available for those adults who need or want them.”

Instead, the FDA prioritized very low-nicotine cigarettes and dropped the ball on that last, essential part: the “less harmful alternative forms.” Those products, despite considerable and growing scientific evidence of their real-world effectiveness, have been left in limbo.