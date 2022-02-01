Budding Business

The market for processing equipment is flourishing as more authorities legalize cannabis.

By Stefanie Rossel

If you think tobacco is a complex plant to handle, try processing cannabis. The plant consists of more than 100 cannabinoids, with each of them having a different effect on the body. In addition, it contains terpenes, naturally occurring chemical compounds that make certain strains taste or smell different than others.

The herb comes in two different varieties of the Cannabis sativa species: hemp and marijuana. Hemp is usually grown outdoors or in a greenhouse whereas marijuana is cultivated indoors or in a greenhouse.

The major difference between the two, however, is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive constituent that produces the “high” people feel when they smoke marijuana or eat foods containing it. Hemp contains less than 0.3 percent THC whereas marijuana can have between 5 percent and 30 percent of the compound.

By contrast, the concentration of the nonpsychoactive component, cannabidiol (CBD), which is thought to have various therapeutic benefits, is high in hemp and low in marijuana. The latter species is grown for the highest concentrations of THC and CBD possible, with derivatives ranging from leafy material to THC and CBD extract and products such as candy or drinks. Hemp, on the other hand, is cultivated for CBD and other cannabinoids. It is the basis for CBD extracts, health foods and cosmetics. The stalks of hemp are used to create building materials, plastics, industrial oils, paper and textiles, among other products.

The global cannabis market was valued at $28.266 billion in 2021. With legalization gaining momentum, analysts predict unprecedented growth. Fortune Business Insights expects the global cannabis market to increase to $197.74 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.04 percent. In the U.S., the world’s leading market, where recreational cannabis is legal in nineteen states and the District of Columbia, the cannabis market was worth $13.5 billion in 2021, according to Grand View Research. Valued at $2.8 billion in 2020, the CBD segment is expected to expand to $13.4 billion in 2028, which corresponds to a CAGR of 21.2 percent. Grand View Research expects sales of hemp-derived CBD to grow even faster, at a CAGR of 23.4 percent post-pandemic due to increasing demand from the pharmaceutical sector and rising health awareness among consumers.