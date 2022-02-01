Eye of the Tiger

Turning Point Brands is embracing next-generation tobacco and alternative products by taking calculated risks.

By Timothy S. Donahue

It’s hard to argue the success of Turning Point Brands (TPB). In business since 1988, during the past decade, the company has been turning the typical tobacco business model on its head. It is involved in almost all aspects of the industry, generating nearly $450 million in sales every year. From its iconic brands like Zig-Zag to its more recent investments in the growing legal cannabis industry, TPB is turning heads.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, TPB’s business includes three operating segments. Its main line of revenue comes from its “smoking” segment, which includes the rights to the Zig-Zag brand in the U.S. and Canada, according to Scott R. Grossman, TPB’s vice president of corporate development. Zig-Zag is one of the oldest, most recognized “other tobacco products” (OTP) and cannabis accessory brands. “Founded over 150 years ago, Zig-Zag holds the No. 1 share of both rolling papers and wraps in North America, and its products can be found in more than 200,000 retail outlets,” says Grossman. “Given that Zig-Zag generates roughly 40 percent of TPB’s revenue and a majority of our operating income, the brand and its growth initiatives are a major focus for us.”

TPB’s second segment is “smokeless,” which is predominantly the Stoker’s brand, a leading player in the moist snuff tobacco and chewing tobacco markets. The company also owns the Beech-Nut brand and a diverse collection of other chewing tobacco products. Another compelling segment of the TPB operation is its new generation of products (NewGen), which covers the company’s electronic nicotine-delivery system (ENDS) and cannabis brands.

NewGen includes an assortment of brands serving multiple industry segments, such as TPB’s business-to-business (Vapor Beast) and business-to-consumer (International Vapor Group) distribution platforms and its new product engine, Nu-X Ventures. The company has online platforms under brand names such as VaporFi, South Beach Smoke and DirectVapor. TPB also owns the e-liquid brand Solace and within its NewGen segment includes recent minority investments in the emerging cannabinoid space, including brands such as Old Pal, Dosist, Docklight and Wild Hemp.

TPB was one of the first traditional tobacco companies to publicly announce its foray into the legal cannabis market. That decision came under the leadership of TPB’s former president and CEO, Larry Wexler, who retired from the company and was succeeded by Yavor Efremov on Jan. 11. “Larry took the company public in 2016 as an OTP business, and over the next five years, he successfully drove significant initiatives to drive value, including the investment in new talent to drive TPB forward,” says Grossman. “We’ve been strategically focused on introducing new products to serve both B2B and B2C customers across on-premise retail and online channels.”