FDA Webinar on Upcoming Product Standards

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) will hold a live webinar, titled “FDA’s Rulemaking Process & Upcoming Tobacco Product Standards,” on Feb. 10 from 2 pm to 3 pm Eastern Time.

The webinar will address the FDA’s planned tobacco product standards to prohibit menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and to prohibit characterizing nontobacco flavors in cigars; the FDA’s rulemaking process and how stakeholders can submit comments on proposed rules; and available cessation resources and tools.

The webinar will feature a presentation from FDA’s Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, CTP’s Office of Health Communication and Education, and CTP’s Office of Regulations. There will also be a question-and-answer session.

The FDA will respond only to questions submitted by Feb. 4. To submit a question, please register for the webinar and complete the appropriate field on the registration form.

The FDA stresses this webinar is not intended to communicate contents of the proposed rules or details about the timeline for their release.

The webinar is live and free of charge, but prior registration is required by Feb. 9.