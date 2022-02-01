Superior Solution

Using a new ultra-slim bionic film ceramic coil, the FEELM Air represent a considerable improvement over previous closed-system devices.

By Timothy S. Donahue

The vaping industry won’t reach its full potential until its products can deliver nicotine to the body as effectively as a combustible cigarette. The new FEELM Air fully integrated vaping solution brings the industry one step closer to that goal. The FEELM Air offers several improvements on previous closed system vaping devices, including the next generation of FEELM’s industry-leading ceramic coils.

FEELM Air brings together three new innovations for its ultra-slim bionic film (USBF) ceramic coil, calling the new coil the world’s thinnest ceramic coil vape pod solution. During a launch event in London on Jan. 18, representatives of FEELM and the flagship atomization technology brand’s parent, Smoore International, detailed several of FEELM Air’s technological breakthroughs in the vaping experience, including ultimate design, reliability, flavor and an exceptional interactive experience.

There are three major improvements to FEELM’s latest coil technology that are the cumulative achievements of a team of 500 scientists and nearly seven years of research, according to FEELM. “FEELM Air is the outcome of cross-disciplinary research and a revolution to [the] ceramic coil,” said Frank Han, president of FEELM, at the opening remark of the launch event. “It replaces the single-layer film with a seven-layer bionic ultra-slim film. The thickness of the film is reduced from 80 micrometers to 2 micrometers, which is 40 times thinner than the last generation.”