Israel: Knesset Finalizes Vapor Tax

The finance committee of Israel’s Knesset has approved a slightly modified version of the tax on vaping hardware and e-liquid that was imposed last November, reports Vaping360.

Although the committee reportedly eliminated a separate tax on disposable products, Israel will still have the highest vape tax in the world. Effective immediately, all vaping products will be subject to a tax equaling 270 percent of the wholesale cost, plus NIS15.6 ($4.94) per milliliter of e-liquid.

Both the finance and health ministries aimed to tax vaping products at the same rate as cigarettes. Maintaining that vaping is just as dangerous as smoking, the health ministry initially sought an even higher tax. According to Israel Hayom, Finance Committee Chairman Alex Kushnir “reduced the conversion formula by 30 percent compared to what the Ministry of Health wanted.”