Jacinta Carter to Lead Swisher’s Human Resources

Swisher has hired Jacinta Carter as executive vice president, human resources, people and culture effective Jan. 31. In this new role, Carter will lead all aspects of Swisher’s human resources operations, with a priority focus on organizational alignment, building strong pipelines for future hiring needs, promoting inclusion and opportunity in the workplace, and designing and evaluating career paths to meet the company’s business growth goals.

Carter will have a vital role in shaping the organization and in transforming the culture necessary to achieve Swisher’s long-term vision, and to empower employees in an inclusive culture of growth and opportunity.

“Jacinta is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture, which is vital for our business to thrive in 2022 and beyond,” said Swisher President Neil Kiely in a statement. “Her background and skills align with our guiding principles and business transformation goals. We are excited to have her join our team.”

Most recently, Carter served as senior vice president, human resources for Atrium Hospitality, where she created a highly sustainable and employee-centric organization and as a key member of the executive leadership team, grew the company from a small start-up into an industry leader. Before Atrium, she was vice president, corporate human resources and corporate communications at Graphic Packaging International, where she was responsible for strategic planning, communications, succession planning and employee learning.

“Joining Swisher represents a wonderful opportunity to build on what is already a positive, engaging and thriving environment,” said Carter. “I especially appreciate the strong intrapreneurial culture of growth and opportunity at Swisher, and look forward to forging new partnerships and creating opportunities in further developing existing talent and attracting new talent.”