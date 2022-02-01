The Chosen Few

The FDA is getting rid of the little companies that created the vaping industry while using the big companies to take the industry to new heights of scientific overkill.

By George Gay

Amanda Wheeler is angry.

I know this because I listened to her presentation on day two of the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF), which was held in London in September 2021.

I know, also, that she has every right to be angry—very angry. But despite the provocation she has suffered, her anger was not immoderate or discourteous. It was a controlled, calmly articulated anger—the sort that, if it had been aimed at me, would have had me checking where the door was. Indeed, I think I checked anyway—you can never be too careful.

Who is Wheeler? She is the founder and owner of the U.S.-based e-liquid manufacturer and retail store JVapes and president of the American Vapor Manufacturers’ Association.

Who is she angry with? I think it would be fair to say she is angry with a lot of people and organizations, but mainly she is angry with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, some politicians, large swathes of the U.S. media, “scientists” who put their names to the findings of flawed research into vaping and people who use their wealth and influence to spread misleading stories about vaping, sometimes based on flawed research.

Why is she angry? Well, the shenanigans and pettifoggery the above organizations and individuals have been getting up to has resulted in almost the entire U.S. vaping industry being faced with an existential threat. And just in case you have been on an interplanetary mission for the past 10 years, let me explain why this is, to say the very least, disappointing. Vaping comprises a harm reduction tool that actually works—that, because it mimics reasonably closely all the enjoyable and satisfying aspects of tobacco smoking but at a tiny fraction of the risk, provides people who want to quit smoking with an exit route that leads to a significantly improved quality of life. To put things in perspective, I am told, even by those opposed to vaping, that in the U.S., more than 400,000 people die of smoking-related diseases each year.