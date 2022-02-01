The Ties That Bind

Despite challenging times, optimism prevails among manufacturers of adhesives and adhesive application equipment.

By Stefanie Rossel

Tobacco industry suppliers have gotten used to annual statistics revealing declining cigarette consumption. News about additional restrictions is unlikely to shock them. Covid-19, however, took challenges to a new level, including for suppliers to tobacco adhesives.

“A prolonged period of high demand and tight supply is resulting in the highest inflation of raw material costs this industry has seen in living memory,” says Selda Akbasli, global business manager for rolled paper and tips at H.B. Fuller in the U.S. “Most forecasts indicate that costs will continue to increase through at least the end of the second quarter of 2022.”

Logistics also remain an issue, with global demand for containers remaining high and rates likely to further increase in 2022. “The logistics industry continues to be disrupted by Covid-19 and capacity shortages. Container availability and air capacity remain tight; waiting times for vessels outside of ports remain lengthy, and warehousing capacity continues to be a bottleneck,” says Akbasli. “Congestion at both ocean and rail terminals and container freight stations, namely in the U.S., persists. In Greater China, power outages and blackouts are impacting manufacturing outputs; however, demand for shipping container space is still high in the region. Our goal is to keep our customers informed as we monitor this dynamic and essential situation for our business.”

According to Akbasli, 2021 was a year like no other for manufacturers, with the supply chain crisis delaying goods and creating raw material shortages. “What it really highlighted is the importance of a robust and secure supply chain,” she says. “At H.B. Fuller, we are proud of how our teams in sourcing, manufacturing and logistics worked together with our global and regional supplier partners to ensure minimal disruption for our customers. Our range of adhesives with global formulations really proved their worth in providing manufacturing and sourcing flexibility.”

For 2022, the company will focus on people’s safety, sustainable product innovation and security of supply. To this end, H.B. Fuller is working with responsible global vendors who have strong partnerships within their supply chains networks, according to Akbasli.