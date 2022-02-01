Tipping the Scales

What you see is what you feel—the growing interest in embossed tipping papers

It is always interesting when opportunities are identified and exploited within business sectors, such as the traditional tobacco products market, that are, overall, less than vibrant. It seems to indicate that somebody, a team perhaps, or even a whole company, has been thinking outside the box—or, in one case at least, thinking big inside the box.

Toward the end of last year, the Tann Group told Tobacco Reporter that for the past five years it had been enjoying a “tremendous” increase in interest for embossed tipping papers—an increase that had required it to make major investments in machinery and personnel to keep up with demand. And it seems that, for at least three reasons, this increase in interest is likely to be maintained. One is the vital feedback loop that is powered by consumer demand and that is clearly working hard in this case. Another is that while the increase in demand has been widely spread, it has not gone global—yet. And yet another is that, working within the letter and spirit of even strict regulations, cigarette manufacturers can use some embossed tipping papers to help maintain the attractiveness of their products even when and where those regulations are being imposed so as to reduce product appeal.

But more of that later. Firstly, it is necessary to explain for those not already familiar with embossing as it applies to tipping paper, something about the types of embossing that are available for such applications, which comprise macro-technology, micro-technology and nanotechnology. Macro-embossing delivers a haptic effect, one that doesn’t require any special surface treatments of the tipping paper, such as printing or coatings, and that is experienced by a smoker through her fingers and lips because the bosses produced by this process, which are in the submillimeter range, are large enough for them to be detected by touch. By contrast, in the case of both micro-embossing and nano-embossing, the surface deformations produced are respectively within the micrometer and nanometer ranges, which are too small to be detected by touch but which interact with visible light and in this way provide some spectacular visual effects.

In the case of micro-embossing, the structures produced influence the reflection of visible light, so this technology is used only on tipping papers that have metallized surfaces, such as those produced by metallic hot foil stamping, and not on plain paper. Without micro-embossing, the light reflected by stamped hot foil items, such as lines and logos, would be clear and shiny as it would be when reflected by polished metallic surfaces. But with micro-embossing, the light reflection becomes diffuse and scattered as it is on matte metallic surfaces, and this gives the hot foil designs a satiny appearance.

The nano-embossed structures, meanwhile, cause the light that strikes them to be diffracted in such a way as to produce an interference effect—to be split into the spectrum of colors and thereby to deliver rainbow visuals, holographic impressions and the “tilted image” effects that are strongly dependent on the angle at which they are viewed. Nano-embossing, which requires the tipping paper to have a full-surface color, produces its strongest effects the darker that the background color is.

Of the three types of embossed tipping paper on offer, the Tann Group says it is the macro-embossed one that is currently most in demand because it communicates with consumers on both a haptic and a visual level, something the company describes as a “what you see is what you feel” concept. But it is the case that embossed tipping papers, whether they employ macro-embossing, micro-embossing or nano-embossing, are used mainly on premium brands, partly because of the haptic and visual upgrades they provide but also simply because of the higher prices that such tipping papers command.

It follows, then, that embossed tipping papers, whether macro-embossed, micro-embossed or nano-embossed, are particularly popular in those places where premium brands are most in demand, including duty-free outlets. Currently, demand for embossed tipping paper is mainly coming from the countries of the CIS and Asia, including China and South-East Asia, but it is expected that the trend will move to parts of Europe and Central and Latin America.

Of course, due to stricter regulations that will govern tobacco products in the future, including those imposed through the EU’s second Tobacco Products Directive, it will become more and more difficult in certain regions to apply to tipping papers special features, such as special inks, aromas/flavors and metallic elements. However, embossing technologies—and especially macro-embossing—provide potential options to maintain the appeal of tipping papers while complying with such regulations, because no extra chemical treatment of the tipping paper or application of special inks is required. With the help of purely mechanical converting of tipping papers, there will still be opportunities for effective design upgrades that do not come into conflict with regulatory or sensory/toxicological restrictions.

Given the importance of maintaining product appeal while complying with regulatory requirements, it is worth mentioning, too, that the embossing techniques described here can be applied also to printed paper inner liners, which is the first point of interaction, contact and, therefore, communication that the consumer has with a brand after opening a pack of cigarettes.

Examples of off-the-shelf macro-embossed, micro-embossed and nano-embossed tipping papers are available from the Tann Group, which also offers a design service as part of development projects in which customers get to see and feel the finished product prior to a market launch. —George Gay