Universal Corp. Reports ‘Solid’ Results

Universal Corp. reported net income of $60.8 million for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021, compared with $48 million for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Excluding restructuring and impairment costs and certain other non-recurring items, net income increased by $4.5 million. Operating income increased by $18.1 million to $103.2 million. Adjusted operating income was $116.5 million, compared to adjusted operating income of $107.6 million for the comparable period in 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, was $34.9 million, compared with $33.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Excluding restructuring and impairment costs and certain other non-recurring items, net income decreased by $9.7 million. Operating income increased by $2.6 million to $62.8 million. Adjusted operating income was $74.9 million, compared to adjusted operating income of $85.2 million for comparable 2020 quarter.

“Our operations produced solid results in the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021,” said Universal Corp. President and CEO George C. Freeman III in a statement. “We are especially pleased by the strong results from our Ingredients Operations segment. That segment is developing nicely and was bolstered by our acquisition of Shank’s Extracts Inc. on Oct. 4, 2021. Shank’s adds valuable capabilities to the segment, including flavors and extracts, custom packaging, bottling, and product development.

“We continued to experience the impact of tobacco shipment timing on our results in the nine months and quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021.

“Tobacco shipments through the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021, were lower, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021, in part due to elevated tobacco shipments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 related to earlier customer mandated shipment timing.

“Logistical challenges due to continued limitations in worldwide shipping availability stemming from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic also slowed tobacco shipments in the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2021. However, despite the shipment timing variations and logistical challenges, we believe that our tobacco business remains robust with strong customer demand, and our uncommitted tobacco inventory levels remain well within our target range.”