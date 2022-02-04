Northern Ireland Bans Smoking in Cars with Children

Northern Ireland has banned smoking in a car with children, bringing its laws in line with other regions of the United Kingdom, reports the BBC.

Violators face fines of up to £2,500 ($3,391), but police will be taking an educational, advisory and non-confrontational approach when enforcing the new legislation until the end of February 2022.

It is already illegal to smoke on public transport or to smoke in work vehicles used by more than one person in Northern Ireland.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said people caught smoking in cars with children would initially be given warnings rather than fines, giving time for public awareness of the offences to build.

Health advocates welcomed the new laws as a “significant move to a tobacco-free Northern Ireland.” Naomi Thompson, from Cancer Focus NI, said the laws would protect children’s health and reduce the perception for children that smoking is normal behavior.

A ban on smoking in vehicles carrying children has been in force in England and Wales since October 2015. In Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, a ban took effect in 2016.

Northern Ireland also banned the sale of e-cigarettes and other nicotine inhaling products to anyone aged under 18.