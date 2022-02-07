ITC Quarterly Revenue up 30 Percent

ITC reported an operating revenue of INR183.66 billion ($2.46 billion) in the October-December period, up 30 percent over the corresponding quarter in 2020, according to Business Today.

Growth was boosted by the company’s agricultural and cigarette businesses. ITC’s cigarettes segment posted remarkable growth following a long period of decline. At INR69.59 billion, revenue from cigarettes was 14.3 percent higher year-on-year and grew 12 percent sequentially. According to Edelweiss securities, it was way above its estimated growth rate of 8 percent.

ITC’s agri-business revenue jumped 90 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from the year-ago period, while it grew by 82.7 percent sequentially. Strong exports offset weak domestic demand for the company’s agricultural products, which include leaf tobacco, during the quarter.

“Robust recovery continued across markets aided by increase in mobility and agile supply chain and market servicing,” ITC wrote in a statement. Market standing reinforced leveraging portfolio vitality, product accessibility and execution excellence. Business continues to invest in augmenting assortment to strengthen its competitive position and counter illicit trade.”