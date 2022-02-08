Btomorrow Ventures Invests in Philter Labs

Btomorrow Ventures (BTV) will make a follow-on investment into Philter Labs, after leading the round for the Preferred Series A.

Philter Labs supplies micro-filtration systems for the cannabis and nicotine markets with its patented Particulate Capture Technologies (PCT) for standalone handheld filters and next-generation vaping devices that removes particulates, airborne contaminants and odor from secondhand smoke and exhalant.

“We are delighted to have Btomorrow Ventures continued confidence and financial support,” said Christos Nicolaidis, CEO of Philter Labs, in a statement. “We will use the funds to support new product launches in the first quarter of 2022 along with furthering our development of exciting new products that incorporate our patented filtration technology to be launched later this year.”

Philter Labs says it has a robust new product pipeline, with several products planned to launch this year and next. All of these products are designed for ease of consumer use in eliminating secondhand smoke, with a focus on collective social responsibility for more conscious consumption.

BTV is the corporate ventures unit of BAT. Established early in 2020, BTV invests in high growth businesses, from seed funding to those looking for further, series B investment.

Tobacco Reporter profiled Philter Labs in its September 2020 issue.