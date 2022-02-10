Imperial Recognized for Action Against Climate Change

Imperial Brands has won continued recognition as a global leader for its engagement with suppliers on strategies to combat climate change.

The business has been included on the 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard compiled by environmental nonprofit organization CDP.

This is the third successive year that Imperial has been named a Supplier Engagement Leader.

In December, Imperial maintained its position on CDP’s Climate ‘A List’ for its actions to cut emissions and mitigate climate risks.

Companies responding to the full version of the CDP climate change questionnaire also receive a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER). The companies with the best SER are highlighted as Supplier Engagement Leaders—which this year are the top 8 percent of companies to have made disclosures.

“We are pleased to once again be recognized by CDP, and we remain unrelenting in our focus on climate, in line with our commitment to reach net-zero global emissions by 2040,” said Imperial’s Global ESG Director Tony Dunnage in a statement.