Pyxus Appoints Corporate Treasurer

Pyxus International appointed Tomas Grigera as its vice president and corporate treasurer.

Grigera joins Pyxus with more than 20 years of financial experience, spending the past 14 years employed by The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. During that time, Grigera oversaw various financial and treasury responsibilities on a global scale, including working capital management, forex strategy and trading, complex debt restructurings and liquidity planning. Grigera began his career in financial consulting and holds a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University.

“I am pleased to welcome someone of Tomas’ caliber to the company,” said Pyxus Chief Financial Officer Flavia Landsberg in a statement. “His extensive background cultivating and successfully executing financial strategies and strong stakeholder relationships throughout global markets are only a few examples of the value Tomas brings to Pyxus and our finance team.”

Grigera reports to Landsberg and is responsible for directing and managing the company’s corporate treasury functions, investor relations, financial planning and management reporting, and related activities.