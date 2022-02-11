Altria Lauded for Sustainable Supply Chain Management

Altria Group has been recognized as a member of CDP’s 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for climate change, highlighting Altria’s and its subsidiaries’ work in sustainable supply chain management. Its supplier engagement rating (SER) positions it in the top 8 percent of companies who disclosed to CDP’s full climate questionnaire.

The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company’s response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire.

“We believe Altria’s and our subsidiaries’ strong, sustainable partnerships with our supplier base and trade partners are critical to our future success and the achievement of Altria’s Vision,” said Sal Mancuso, executive vice president, chief financial officer, in a statement. “We are committed to driving sustainability and diversity through the value chain and we welcome the opportunity to engage further with our suppliers on environmental sustainability as a CDP supply chain member.”

Last year, Altria was recognized for a second consecutive year with a double ‘A’ rating for tackling climate change and protecting water security by CDP, a non-profit that runs a global disclosure system on managing environmental impact. CDP’s A List distinguishes companies for leadership on transparency and action on key environmental issues.