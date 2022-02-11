BAT Announces Preliminary Full-Year Results

British American Tobacco reported revenue of £25.68 billion ($34.87 billion) in 2021, down 0.4 percent from 2020. Revenue from “New Categories” jumped 42.4 percent to £2.05 billion. On an adjusted basis, revenues increased 6.9 percent while revenues from new categories were up by 50.9 percent. Profit from operations was up 2.7 percent to £10.23 billion or £11.15 billion (up 5.2 percent) on an adjusted basis.

BAT CEO Jack Bowles described 2021 as a “pivotal year.” “We accelerated New Category revenue, with growth of over 50 percent and reached a total of 18.3 million consumers–up 4.8 million—of our non-combustible products,” he said in a statement.

“Putting ESG at the heart of our strategy and corporate purpose is delivering sustainable growth, encouraging more consumers to transition to reduced risk products and reducing the health impact of our business. We are also on track to achieve our other ESG targets, including carbon neutrality from our operations by 2030.”

The company is on track to deliver £5 billion of revenue from New Categories by 2025, said Bowles, adding that BAT is also developing opportunities beyond nicotine.

Alongside its 2021 preliminary results, BAT also announced a program to buy back up to £2 billion of ordinary shares. The company said it may purchase up to 229,400,000 shares between Feb. 14 and Dec. 21, 2022.