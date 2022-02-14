Bosnia’s FDS Factory to Close Next Month

Badeco Adria will close its Fabrika Duhana Sarajevo (FDS) tobacco factory due to financial losses, FDS said on Feb 14.

In the past three years, losses have reached KM7.5 million ($4.3 million), FDS told SeeNews.

The decision will be put to the vote at a Badeco Adria shareholders meeting in early March, after which the 200 employees at the factory will be laid off and will receive severance pay.

Badeco Adria is the legal successor to FDS, which was established in 1880 as a tobacco company. After a restructuring process, the company changed its name to Badeco Adria in 2018. Badeco Adria is majority owned by Austria’s CID Adriatic Investments, which holds an 89.2 percent stake, according to the Sarajevo Stock Exchange.

FDS plans to halt its operations on March 31, according to Faktor news agency.