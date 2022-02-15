Universal Named ‘Engagement Leader’

Universal Corp. has been recognized as a 2021 Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP, a nonprofit charity that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

The CDP’s Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) system independently evaluates how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change using the CDP’s annual climate change questionnaire that covers governance, targets, scope 3 emissions and value chain engagement. The top 8 percent of assessed companies were selected as 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaders.

“We are honored to be recognized by the CDP as a 2021 Supplier Engagement Leader,” said Universal Chairman, President and CEO George C. Freeman III in a statement. “At Universal, we are committed to setting high standards of social and environmental performance and working in partnership with our suppliers to reinforce the sustainability of our supply chains and meet our climate change goals.”

Earlier, CDP recognized Pyxus International, Altria Group and Imperial Tobacco for their efforts to promote sustainability.