Turning Point Brands Reflects on Strong 2021

Turning Point Brands (TPB) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Net sales were comparable with the fourth quarter of 2020 at $105.3 million despite a 22 percent decline in sales of new-generation (“NewGen”) products.

Gross profit decreased 3.8 percent to $50.3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income decreased 20.3 percent to $11.5 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 7.6 percent to $23.8 million.

Full-year 2021 net sales increased 10 percent to $445.5 million. Gross profit increased 14.7 percent to $217.8 million. Net income increased 36.3 percent to $52.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 19.8 percent to $108.1 million.

“Our fourth-quarter results capped off another strong year of performance for Turning Point Brands, with EBITDA growing 20 percent for the fiscal year. Sales for the fourth quarter finished above our previous guidance and in line with the previous year despite a 22 percent decline in NewGen sales, which fell within our previous guidance,” said TPB President and CEO Yavor Efremov, in a statement.

“Zig-Zag delivered another quarter of double-digit growth against a tough comparable period while Stoker’s reaccelerated to high single-digit growth driven by mid-teens growth in the moist snuff tobacco business. Additionally, NewGen managed through a challenging quarter clouded by the evolving regulatory landscape while maintaining long-term upside potential in a post-PMTA [premarket tobacco product application] environment.

“Turning to capital deployment, we increased our share repurchase activity during the quarter and continue to maintain a strong balance sheet. Going forward, I am eager about the opportunity to work with a great organization, continue our momentum and invest further to deliver future organic and inorganic growth.”

In related news, TPB entered into an agreement with Flamagas, a lighter manufacturer, for exclusive distribution of Clipper lighters in the United States and Canada.

“Given Flamagas’ global reach and renowned product portfolio, this partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to expand Clipper’s reach in the United States and Canada,” said TPB Senior Vice President ff Sales And Marketing Frank Vignone in a statement.