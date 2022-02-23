First FDA Warning for Vapor Hardware

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted its first warning letter for vaping hardware products on Tuesday. The letter was issued on Feb. 14.

“Our review of the website http://sigelei.com revealed that you manufacture and offer for sale or distribution to customers in the United States ENDS [electronic nicotine-delivery system] products without a marketing authorization order including: Sigelei Humvee 80 and Sigelei 213 Fog Coil,” the agency wrote in its letter.

On Feb. 5, 2021, the FDA sent Sigelei a “refuse to accept” letter regarding its premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) for six products. “New tobacco products that do not have the required FDA marketing authorization order in effect, including your ENDS products covered by PMTA STN PM0001221 that resulted in a refuse to accept determination, are adulterated and misbranded,” the agency warned.

The move signals a shift in the FDA’s typical regulatory action against companies selling illegal vaping products. Thus far, the agency has issued letters for e-liquids, but now hardware manufacturers have been put on notice. One manufacturer, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid FDA scrutiny, said the recent action is worrisome.

“The hardware segment has been operating almost at a near-normal, the same as before PMTAs were due,” the manufacturer said. “It hasn’t really hit home yet that FDA has the full intention to start enforcing hardware regulations too. This is going to hurt several companies, and we are going to start to see smaller businesses end their marketing in the U.S.”

The letter also suggests that the warning is for all Sigelei products and not just the rejected PMTA products. “The violations discussed in this letter do not necessarily constitute an exhaustive list,” the letter states.