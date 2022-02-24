Celeste Mastin Joins HB Fuller as Chief Operating Officer

Celeste Mastin will join H.B. Fuller as executive vice president and chief operating officer on March 7, 2022. Mastin will assume the executive leadership role most recently held by Ted Clark, who is moving into a strategic advisory role.

Mastin joins H.B. Fuller with more than 30 years’ experience in manufacturing and distribution with a successful track record of guiding companies’ growth through innovation, service improvement, global expansion, and acquisition.

Most recently, she served as CEO of PetroChoice Lubrication Solutions, the largest distributor of petroleum lubrication solutions in the United States. Prior to that, she held CEO roles at Distribution International and MMI Products, and she served in executive leadership roles at Ferro Corp. and Bostik Adhesives, now owned by Arkema.

Mastin began her career at Shell Chemical Co. She currently serves on the board of directors of Granite Construction.

“We are delighted to welcome Celeste to H.B. Fuller. She is an exceptional commercial leader with a proven track record of success in highly complex, international businesses,” said H.B. Fuller President and CEO Jim Owens in a statement.

“Celeste brings a wealth of global, executive leadership and an understanding of the adhesives industry that will provide accelerated growth and performance for H.B. Fuller. I am confident Celeste will successfully build upon Ted Clark’s success and, together with our executive committee, drive our company’s continued growth and profitability.”