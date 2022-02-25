Coresta Announces its 2022 Congress

The 2022 Coresta Congress will take place online Oct. 10-28.

The event will comprise daily, two-hour sessions or workshops (1 pm to 3 pm Central European Time) focused on a specific topic area with pre-recorded 10 to 12 minutes oral presentations followed by a live Q&A with the presenters.

Coresta’s Agronomy & Leaf Integrity and Phytopathology & Genetics study groups are soliciting the submission of papers relating to sustainability in tobacco leaf production, low nicotine, leaf chemistry, crop and environmental protection, genetics and plant breeding and supply chain integrity.

The organization’s Smoke Science and Product Technology study groups are encouraging the submission of abstracts presenting scientific research related to conventional tobacco products and potentially reduced harm next generation products such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and novel oral products containing tobacco-derived nicotine.

The abstract submission deadline is May 20.

For more information visit www.coresta.org/events/coresta-congress-2022-35938.html.