PMI Suspends Operations in Ukraine

Philip Morris International is suspending operations in Ukraine, including its factory in Kharkiv, following the invasion of Russian forces into the country, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The safety and security of our colleagues and their families is our primary concern, and we have, therefore, temporarily suspended our operations in Ukraine,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak. “Our employees are advised to stay at home or in any safe place and follow instructions from local authorities.”

PMI has more than 1,300 employees in Ukraine. The country accounted for about 2 percent of PMI’s total cigarette and heated-tobacco shipment volume in 2021.

PMI has stated that it has contingency plans in place to restart operations once conditions are safe.