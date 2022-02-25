South Africa Proposes New Vaping Tax

The South African government will propose a new tax on vaping products to take effect in 2023, according to Vaping360.

The move follows the government’s announcement last year that it intended to tax e-liquids.

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana outlined the new tax proposal as part of a package of new and increased excise taxes on tobacco, alcohol and high-sugar products. The vaping tax will appear in the 2022 Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, though it could be changed by Parliament before the bill is finalized. It is expected to be in place by Jan. 1, 2023, according to Godongwana.

The new tax would apply to all e-liquid products, regardless of whether they include nicotine, and it would be “at least” ZAR2.90 ($0.19) per mL, essentially doubling the price of retail e-liquid. The taxation rate is supposed to be equivalent to 40 percent of the most popular brand’s retail price.

South Africa currently has no specific governance on vaping products but is working to regulate the products under its tobacco laws.