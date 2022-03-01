22nd Century Reports Results

22nd Century Group reported net sales of $30.9 million for 2021, up 10.1 percent from 2020. The increase was due to an increase in contract manufacturing sales. Gross profit for 2021 was $2.1 million, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year. Gross margin in 2021 increased to 6.7 percent, from 5.1% in the prior year.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $8 million, an increase of 8.9 percent over the prior year period. The increase was due to an increase in contract manufacturing sales. Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $387,000, compared to $588,000 in the prior year period, due to the favorable effect of a large customer order that benefitted the previous year’s fourth quarter.

“The past several months were incredible as 22nd Century transforms from a pure science and contract manufacturing company into a company selling branded VLN cigarettes, licensing valuable biotechnology IP and supplying highly specialized plant lines in large and dynamic global end markets,” said James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, in a statement.

“We secured our highly-anticipated FDA MRTP [modified-risk tobacco product] designation on Dec. 23, and immediately moved to launch our VLN pilot program by the end of March. The first VLN cigarettes packaged with the FDA’s added claim of ‘Helps You Smoke Less’ rolled off our manufacturing lines in late January.

“Additionally, we have finalized our point-of-sale materials to educate adult smokers about how to use VLN to change their relationship with highly addictive nicotine cigarettes, and we have worked alongside Circle K to prepare for our first launch in more than 150 metro Chicago stores before rolling VLN out nationwide. Our mission is to get this product as quickly as possible into the hands of adult smokers, 70 percent of whom want to quit and are looking for new and innovative products to help them smoke less.”

On Feb. 28, 22nd Century announced its VLN cigarettes would make their international debut in South Korea.