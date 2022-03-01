Kicking up Dust

Where should smokers turn for sound advice on quitting? That question is surprisingly difficult to answer.

By George Gay

Often, some of the most interesting aspects of conferences are thrown up by questions posed from the floor. And this was the case at the September 2021 GTNF in London where, from memory, a participant asked how a smoker could know who to approach for sound advice on using vaping devices to help her quit tobacco smoking. At first hearing, the answer seemed fairly obvious, but the more I thought about it, the more I realized how difficult it was to respond usefully to this important and insightful question. But to come to this realization, it was necessary for me to walk a little way in somebody else’s shoes: to examine the question not from the point of view of a person steeped in the information garnered from many vaping conferences but from the point of view of the smoker in the street struggling through a blizzard of contradictory messages.

So how can our smoker know who to approach for sound advice on using vaping devices to help her quit tobacco smoking?

It would be good to be able to answer this question by pointing to official government agencies in whatever country the smoker lives, but this is problematic. If I look around the world, it seems to me that the number of people who live in countries whose governments I would call reasonably trustworthy is small, and I suspect that many smokers would agree with me. And this is the vitally important point here. Remember, most smokers will have no inside information about the benefits or otherwise of smoking and vaping, so they will be able to base their judgements about these habits only on whether, in general, they trust the source of the information being provided.

Since I live in the U.K. and know a little about the workings of this country, let me expand on what I mean. Some might say with justification that the U.K. government has consistently put out messages that, in effect, encourage smokers wanting but previously unable to quit smoking to try switching to vaping devices. But our smoker can be expected to accept this advice only if, as a general thing, she trusts the government.

Is this likely? I would suggest not. There are many stories doing the rounds at the moment that point to the untrustworthiness of the U.K. government in both its national and international dealings, but let me mention just one that I feel is relevant. The high court recently ruled that the government’s operation of a VIP lane for suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the Covid-19 pandemic was illegal. No prizes for guessing who were some of the big beneficiaries of this scheme, which didn’t always provide satisfactory items of PPE. Given this, it would not be unreasonable, I believe, for our smoker to question whether vaping devices were not being recommended by the government for reasons other than those to do with her welfare and that of other smokers.

The question under consideration concerns “sound” advice, and so I should declare an interest. What is written above about lack of trust stands, to my way of thinking, whatever is your definition of “sound” advice about smoking and vaping. Some of what appears below, however, is about what I would call “sound” advice: advice that encourages smokers to try switching to vaping if they want to quit smoking and if they are unable to quit using other methods.

There are, of course, some people who, according to this definition, could provide a smoker with sound advice and who would do so without fear or favor. There were a number of such people who sat on various GTNF21 panels or who participated in the conference in other ways, people of integrity who are experts in their fields. This is all very well, of course, but the genius of the question posed was that it got behind all of this to ask how the smoker in the street can get to know of these people and how our smoker can know for certain that these people are giving out sound messages. After all, everybody who is reading this magazine will be aware of the huge number of counter messages out there, sometimes published in respected journals under the names of people with qualifications that stretch around the block. Some of the people who I would regard as being experts acting with integrity have been maligned and had their work misrepresented in “good” journals. And messages from governments are often counter; those from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are confusing while those from the World Health Organization appear to be both confusing and counter, which is quite an achievement.