FDA Submits Menthol Ban to White House for Review

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is a step closer to a complete ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes and cigars.

The ban is not expected to impact vaping products, although many experts predict a menthol combustible ban could possibly transition some menthol smokers to e-cigarettes. It is predicted to be similar to what happened in the U.K. when it banned menthol cigarettes in 2020.

Thursday the agency submitted its proposal to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), according to news reports.

In 2020, the regulatory agency enacted a “flavor ban” on e-cigarettes because they targeted middle and high school students. Now, public health officials argue banning menthol, the last allowable nontobacco flavor in cigarettes, will save lives.

In its proposal, the FDA provides evidence that menthol tobacco products are heavily marketed to racial minorities. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 85 percent of menthol smokers are black, taking a disproportionate toll on their health.