Having prevailed in an intellectual property dispute, Julius Glatz prepares to reenter the market for lower ignition propensity cigarette papers.

By George Gay

Julius Glatz is to reenter the market for lower ignition propensity (LIP) cigarette papers.

This follows a four-year hiatus during which it was forced out of that market as a result of a patents dispute it eventually won in September last year, after a legal battle that, in total, lasted six years.

Nina Ritter-Reischl, a managing partner at Glatz, told Tobacco Reporter during an exchange in January that, having overcome the difficulties of those four years, the company, which produces a large range of papers, mainly for the tobacco industry but also for other industries, was keen to return to the LIP market and, indeed, had already started work on doing so.

And this won’t be a case of starting from scratch, of course. “As we were able to retain at least some of our core personnel, we can build upon their know-how and knowledge to produce LIP papers with the high standard our customers know us for,” said Ritter-Reischl. “Our customers will still find their former contacts in our technical, R&D and sales teams.”

Meanwhile, the machine that Glatz used in the past to produce its LIP papers has been geared up at the production site where those papers were manufactured previously, in Neustadt, Germany, about 10 km from the company’s base in Neidenfels. “Our LIP machine has been maintained during the down period, some parts have been renewed, and our control technology has been upgraded within the last months,” said Ritter-Reischl. “Those investments were made to ensure production of all kinds of LIP papers.

“As our application system is very flexible,” she added, “our production range and products are as well. We can therefore produce LIP papers to the specifications our customers were used to, or we can develop papers with new specifications according to our customers’ needs.”