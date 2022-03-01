Holding the Line

The war on tobacco insect pests continues.

By George Gay

On being asked recently whether the war against tobacco insect pests would ever be won, most of the experts and interested parties contacted, referring mainly to post-harvest tobacco in transit or storage, said no, qualified in one way or another. But Vernon Schmidt of Schmidt Pest Management Consulting wondered whether “winning” or “losing” was the best way to judge what was happening overall. The important point in the battle against the tobacco beetle and tobacco moth, he said, concerned whether industry players were working together, communicating well and implementing fundamental pest control strategies. In other words, was the industry stewarding its resources well to allow it to use the tools available to it wisely and thereby minimize tobacco and tobacco product losses?

“Communication lines need to remain open, and cooperative research needs to be supported by the players within the industry in order for us to stay ahead of the insect pests,” said Schmidt in an email response. “This is the brilliance of Coresta and the work of its Subgroup on Pest and Sanitation Management in Stored Tobacco [PSMST].”

Worryingly, however, he added a caveat that is unlikely to have come out of the blue. “Pulling out of cooperative endeavors and doing it on our own will not be a winning strategy,” said Schmidt, who was closely associated with Coresta and the PSMST in the past, and who is likely to be so again shortly after a break made necessary by his transition from an employee of Reynolds American to starting his own consultancy.

And Schmidt had other warnings. There would be no success without the industry’s putting in the hard work of implementing fundamental pest control practices, and there would still be challenges, he added, even where the fundamentals were in place. Phosphine resistance remained a challenge and would continue to worsen if the industry did not address the causes. Insisting on quality phosphine fumigations remained a must, and consideration had to be given to eliminating ineffective fumigations, such as container fumigations, or, at least, implementing measures to improve them greatly by, for instance, requiring barrier sheeting be placed on the floors of containers before loading to minimize gas leakage.

And in what seemed to me to be a minor bombshell, Schmidt admitted that the way in which phosphine worked as a fumigant still needed to be understood better and should continue to be investigated cooperatively. Such investigations, he added, would likely lead to a revision of the Coresta Fumigation Guide and require a new round of global training.