Filter manufacturers consider their strategies in an increasingly challenging environment.

By Stefanie Rossel

In October last year, Essentra fueled speculation about the future of its filter business: The Singapore-based company, which manufactures plastic caps, work-holding clamps, fasteners and knobs, said it was studying strategic options for two of its three divisions, cigarette filters and packaging, in an attempt to become a “pure play” components business over time. The review is expected to conclude by the end of June 2022 at the earliest. Since the announcement, the company has appointed several new people to key positions, including Robert Pye as Essentra Filters’ managing director.

“A strategic review normally covers the full range of strategic options for a business, i.e., the best structure for that business to reach its full potential and deliver value for shareholders,” explains Seng Keong Low (SK), global marketing manager at Essentra Filters. “These reviews can include a number of potential outcomes including sale, demerger and other outcomes. We don’t yet know what the outcome of the filters review will be, and no decisions have been made regarding any of the divisions. The filters business will still be in operation, just that it may or may not be under the banner of Essentra pending the outcome of the strategic review. The most recent appointments to the global filters leadership team are longtime filters leaders, which were decided before the announcement of the strategic review.”

According to the company’s 2021 pre-close trading update, the filter division performed well in the fourth quarter of 2021, with revenue up 22.3 percent during that period. “The division continues to benefit from higher volumes from outsourcing contracts and a strong performance in Europe,” the update said. “Further progress has been made in the delivery of its ‘game changers’ with the China joint venture continuing to gain momentum after successful commencement in June. Our range of proprietary eco and heated-tobacco products continue to attract increased interest. The number of projects underway continues to grow.”

At the end of 2019, Essentra announced the establishment of a joint venture in China, China Tobacco Essentra (Xiamen) Filters, which launched in June 2021. Shareholders in the joint venture are Essentra with 49 percent, China Tobacco Fujian Industrial Co. with 21 percent, and three Chinese investment management companies holding ten percent each. The JV manufactures specialist and next-generation filters locally at a new facility in Xiamen in Fujian province.