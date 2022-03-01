Unintended Consequences

The number of crimes committed at specialty retail outlets has grown dramatically over the past few years.

By Timothy S. Donahue

Every year, hundreds if not thousands of cannabis dispensaries, vape shops and tobacco outlets are robbed or burglarized in the U.S. On July 10, in Lincoln, Nebraska, between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., the police department responded to alarms at two vape shops where officers found shattered storefront glass at both locations. The thieves targeted CBD (cannabidiol) and Delta-8 THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) products. The pair of break-ins happened two days after another similar burglary, totaling three in as many days. The businesses lost tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Timothy Goodman, a manager at the Lincoln Vapor location, said that break-in was just the latest in a string of six incidents in approximately the last two years, according to news reports. Goodman, who has worked at Lincoln Vapor for nearly four years, said it’s his understanding that every break-in can be linked back to the same group.

The burglars stole $2,000–$3,000 worth of merchandise in May 2021 and have lifted around $16,000 in products from the business through the last year and a half, according to Goodman. Most products were hardware and cannabis products, such as CBD and Delta-8 THC. “It’s frustrating beyond belief,” he said. “I wake up most nights in the middle of the night and check the cameras to make sure nobody got in.”

The rise in vape shop crimes may be an unintended consequence of recent regulatory actions, such as tax increases, flavor bans and raising the age to purchase vaping and tobacco products to 21, according to many industry experts. Richard Marianos, a senior law enforcement consultant who has served more than 27 years at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and who is now a consultant and adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University, says crime is often an unintended and overlooked consequence of regulatory constraints on the marketplace that encourage the growth of black markets.

Marianos said that taxes and flavor bans bring prohibition, and prohibition brings crime. “These regulatory actions mean a dramatic increase in street sales to kids, and that is what we have seen all over the United States,” said Marianos. “If you have any form of tobacco harm reduction in your state, just throw that completely out the window [if you are going to implement flavor bans and raise taxes exorbitantly] because it forces young adults and people who can’t afford these products into a growing black market. In terms of law enforcement, the issue is that there has been 150 percent increase in smash-and-grabs because of the difficulty of purchasing these products.”

Sam Salaymeh, president and CEO of AMV Holdings, parent to a chain of 113 Kure CBD & Vape shops across the U.S., said that his stores have seen a major increase in crime over the past two years. During Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020 through early 2021, AMV stores had over 20 burglaries combined. “There is a myriad of stories that come with these break-ins, but the main theme is criminals are trying to get to high-value items that are small in size—and that would be the CBD/cannabis products … etc.,” explains Salaymeh. “This is happening more and more across the country.”

During a one-hour period on Dec. 20, five separate retail locations—three vape shops and two tobacco/vape outlets—suffered a string of robberies by three men wearing masks that crossed the Southeast region of Los Angeles County. A shop owner said the criminals pretended to be customers when one pulled a gun and demanded money while two others snatched merchandise from the store’s shelves, according to news reports.

“We now have organized crews that go out and hit multiple stores like convenience stores, gas stations, vape shops in a single night or a weekend … they don’t go for cash registers; they want the tobacco products because they can sell it on the street cheaper than what it’s being sold for with these high taxes and these prohibitions,” says Marianos. “They’re making a fortune in the black market the same way the dope dealers are selling cocaine and heroin because the taxes on vaping and tobacco products are going through the roof.”